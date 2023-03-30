Can You Legally Hitchhike in Washington? Would You?
The questions are "Can you legally hitchhike in Washington, and would you?"
Yes or no? Ok. There are two questions. Is it legal to hitchhike in Washington state? The answer is NOT definitive.
It is illegal to stand on the side of a freeway or highway to solicit a ride.
I always see people hitching a ride. I have NEVER picked up a hitchhiker. Would you? I get it, though. People are down on their luck at times and need a ride I'd like to think that if I needed a ride at some point, someone would help.
Although...Would I really trust the person who picked me up? Read below from Reddit:
Comment
by u/soopninjas from discussion Do people pick up hitchhikers anymore? Does anyone have any stories of hitchhiking or picking up a hitchhiker???
in NoStupidQuestions
Feel free to make your own assumptions. Some people believe helping others on the road. Some people do not. It's totally up to you. We're all different. Please make an educated choice. Hitchhiking is dangerous.