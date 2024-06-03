Can You Leave a Ball Mount on if You Aren’t Towing in Washington State?

Can You Leave a Ball Mount on Even if You Aren’t Towing in Washington State?

What Does Washington State Say About Ball Mounts And The Legalities Of Them

I've cracked my knee a time or two when I accidentally walked into them. As you may already know, each state has its own set of rules and guidelines that must be followed.

If you are unsure whether you can leave a ball mount on your vehicle when you're not actively towing anything, here are a few thoughts for you if you live in Washington State

The short answer to the question of whether you can leave a ball mount on your vehicle when you are not towing in Washington State is yes, you can.

According to the Washington State Patrol and carbuzz.com, there is no specific law that prohibits leaving a ball mount attached to your vehicle when you are not using it for towing purposes.

However, there are some important considerations to remember if you choose to leave your ball mount on.

One consideration is the risk of theft. Leaving a ball mount attached to your vehicle can make it an easy target for thieves who may steal it for their use or sell it for profit.

Another consideration is the potential impact on your vehicle's aerodynamics and fuel efficiency. Yep, you could save a few bucks on gas by removing your ball hitch.

So there are a few other reasons to remove your ball mount but I've always felt the #1 reason to remove your ball mount is they HURT when you walk into them.

Check out more about the rules of Washington State towing here.

