Can You Get a Speeding Ticket on Private Property in Washington State?

A co-worker mentioned that she saw a speed limit sign go up in her apartment community in Kennewick, and its arrival begs a few questions.



We all know you can get ticketed for speeding on public streets and highways, but how can they legally ticket you on private property in Washington State?

It screams shades of Bobby Brady as the school monitor.

Who's going to write the tickets, and who can monitor the speed? Is it even possible for the apartment complex to cite you for speeding?

credit: TSM credit: TSM loading...

Get our free mobile app

So I did a little digging and the rules and regulations in Washington State might surprise you.

Here is what I discovered about getting a speeding ticket on private property in Washington State according to RCW 46.61.419

Private roads—Speed enforcement. (Effective January 1, 2028.)

State, local, or county law enforcement personnel may enforce speeding violations under RCW 46.61.400 on private roads within a community organized under chapter 64.90 RCW if: (1) A majority of the unit owners association's board of directors votes to authorize the issuance of speeding infractions on its private roads, and declares a speed limit not lower than twenty miles per hour; (2) A written agreement regarding the speeding enforcement is signed by the unit owners association president and the chief law enforcement official of the city or county within whose jurisdiction the private road is located; (3) The unit owners association has provided written notice to all of the unit owners describing the new authority to issue speeding infractions; and (4) Signs have been posted declaring the speed limit at all vehicle entrances to the common interest community.

rik/canva/tsm rik/canva/tsm loading...

So the bad news is that you can get ticketed for speeding on private property but like my co-worker, she also had to receive a letter telling her - below is a sample of the wording of the required notification:

Dear Residents,

We want to inform you that we’ve been receiving a high volume of reports regarding a vehicle speeding through the community at excessive speeds during both day and night. If you have any information on who may be associated with this vehicle, please contact the leasing office by phone or stop by to make a report. Additionally, we’d like to remind all residents that the speed limit within the property is 5 mph. Driving at safe speeds is essential to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in our community.

So just be aware that yes you can get ticketed on private property for speeding and maybe it'll be an odd coincidence that Bobby Brady will be writing the ticket so you might want to slow down just in case.

6 Common Washington State Laws I’m Sure You Break on a Daily Basis I'll fess up to breaking one of these laws on a daily basis, how about you? Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals