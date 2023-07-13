Can Redwood Trees Grow in Washington State? 4 Places To Spot One

Can Redwood Trees Really Grow In Washington State?

Redwood trees are naturally one of the most magnificent and largest trees in the world. These trees can reach heights of well over 300 feet and possess a trunk that can grow to a diameter exceeding 24 feet.



Where Can I Go To See Redwood Trees In Washington State?

Most commonly found in California, Oregon, and a few other states, many people wonder why there aren't any redwood trees in Washington State—a state known for its lush, evergreen forests.

There is no debate that the redwood tree is among the most impressive trees in the world.

Over the years, there have been various theories as to why redwood trees do not grow naturally in Washington State, but most of them align with the state's climate and soil type.

Although Washington State shares relatively similar latitudes with California and Oregon, the state's climate and soil structure differ significantly. Redwood trees require specific climatic and soil conditions to grow naturally.

Unfortunately, as a result of the Pacific Northwest's generally cold and wet weather, the redwood tree is far from reaching its full potential in the state of Washington.

So the Redwood tree isn't native to Washington State hence the reason you don't see them around.

There are four places to see a Redwood in Washington State and the website monumentaltrees.com has only four listings where you can find a Redwood tree in the state of Washington. You can check out the complete list here.

So if you have wondered why you don't see a Redwood tree in Washington State, now you know.

