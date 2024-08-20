Can Minors Legally Drink With Their Parents at a Restaurant in Washington State?

Do you recall getting that first sip of beer from your parents? I recall the first time I tried a beer, I was thirteen at a party and it was a nasty Coors Light.



Can Your Parents Legally Give You Alcohol In Their House In Washington State?

My biological parents were heavy drinkers and we'd stop by the Green Mill Tavern in Clarkston Washington and ask for a few bucks. We had to wait outside but generally, my dad would come out, give us a few bucks, and then go back inside.

TeerawatWinyarat TeerawatWinyarat loading...

Get our free mobile app

It got me thinking, is it legal in Washington State to give your minor child alcohol while at a restaurant?

I did discover that it might surprise you that a parent isn't prohibited from giving their child alcohol under their supervision according to drinkingpage.com but there are strict guidelines for it.

PB PB loading...

It should come as no surprise though, that according to RCW.66.44..270, any business that has a liquor license can't serve a minor even if they are with their parents.

It's illegal so sorry teens who think it would be cool to have a cold one with your parents in public, that'll just have to wait until you turn twenty-one.

You can read what's legal and not legal here.

6 Common Washington State Laws I’m Sure You Break on a Daily Basis I'll fess up to breaking one of these laws on a daily basis, how about you? Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals