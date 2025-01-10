How to Help with the California Palisades Fires from Washington State

I lost all my things in a house fire in 5th grade so I know first-hand how devastating a fire can be and the toll it takes on people.



It's not about material things lost, it's about the lost photos and items that can't be replaced. I'll never forget the lose of our home from a fire.

The California Pacific Palisades fire has devastated over 1000 homes and five are dead over the past few days. Firefighters from Benton County and other parts of Washington State are headed down to help.

How can you help here in the Tri-Cities?

Here are a few thoughts:

One of the most direct ways to offer assistance is through financial donations. Several reputable organizations actively support fire victims and firefighting efforts in California.

Donate to Trusted Relief Organizations

Organizations like the American Red Cross, Direct Relief, and local community foundations have set up dedicated funds for wildfire relief. Consider organizing fundraising events within your community or workplace in Washington State

You can reach out to the Red Cross here.

While physically traveling to affected areas may not be feasible for everyone due to distance or personal commitments, remote volunteering can be an impactful alternative.

As tempting as it might be to gather clothes or supplies for donation drives, it’s crucial first to understand what is truly needed on site—and what isn’t.

The brave men and women battling these blazes need more than just moral support—they require resources that ensure their safety while performing life-saving duties under extreme conditions.

Look into initiatives that directly aid firefighters such as providing meals via partnerships with food delivery services or contributing towards equipment upgrades essential for efficient operations during emergencies.

So you see, we can even help out from the Tri-Cities so there are a few ideas that hopefully help the cause.

