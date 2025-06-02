Goodbye Old Spot, Hello New Adventure: Beloved Kennewick Cafe is Relocating

A beloved cafe in Kennewick is moving, but the good news is that the new location is close by.

Beloved Kennewick Cafe Is Moving and Here’s Where It’s Going

In a weekend posting on Facebook, Cafe Magnolia is making a move, but luckily not too far from its original location.

If you are a huge fan of Cafe Magnolia, like my wife and I are, don't fret, they aren't moving too far.

Exciting News! Your Favorite Kennewick Cafe Has a New Home

The posting described the owner's excitement about the new location:

RUMOR HAS IT THAT WE ARE MOVING!!!

Yes , that is correct and pleaseeee don’t panic.

A brand new building just down the road. So close that we can almost see it from our front door. We will have almost 5000 sf that we will split between the Café space and a Venue. Yes, Cafe Magnolia venue and catering Construction and permits will take about 4 months and then we will need your support more than ever . What a success we have achieved together, our community and us . Let’s celebrate this milestone! Love and blessings from Nena , Chad and team !

From One Place to Another: Beloved Kennewick Cafe’s Big Move Revealed

The new location will be at 24035 Quillan Street in Kennewick, and it'll take a while for the move, but you can still enjoy the same great food at the original location until then.

