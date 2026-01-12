New “By The Weight” Store Opening in Kennewick Sells Amazon Overstock by the Pound

Bargain hunters in the Tri-Cities will soon have a brand-new place to shop, and it’s all about scoring deals by the pound.

This New Kennewick Store Sells Amazon Items by the Pound

A new retail store called By The Weight is opening at 3180 W Clearwater Ave in Kennewick, offering a unique shopping experience that allows customers to purchase Amazon overstock items sold by weight.

Instead of traditional price tags, everything in the store is priced per pound, making it possible to score deep discounts on a wide variety of items.

Kennewick Shoppers Can Now Buy Amazon Deals by Weight

The store will feature more than 40 tables filled with merchandise, giving shoppers plenty to dig through each visit.

Another perk for deal-seekers: prices get cheaper as the week goes on, meaning the longer you wait, the less you pay per pound. Inventory rotates regularly, so every trip offers something new.

By The Weight officially opens on February 6th, so if you are a bargain shopper, this will be the place to check out.

I received an APP CHAT from the owner who's excited about the grand opening. I know that Pasco has several of these stores, and now it's time for Kennewick to get its own deal-buster store.

