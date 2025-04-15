Weird Washington: Busted Dealers Use Cookie Wrappers To Hide Drugs

You might not want to crunch into that cookie because you might get the surprise of a lifetime.



Dessert Delusion: Drug Dealers Get Creative with Cookie Wrapper Concealment in WA

“Crack Rock-let Chip Cookies” will NOT be hitting store shelves anytime soon in Washington State.

credit: battleground PD credit: battleground PD loading...

In a Facebook posting from the Battle Ground Police Department, Officers from the Battle Ground Police Department identified and disrupted an illegal narcotics operation involving drugs concealed inside several individually wrapped cookies.

Here are details from the posting on social media:

Officers observed suspicious activity between two individuals inside a vehicle parked at a local shopping center. After securing and executing a search warrant, officers located various illegal narcotics, including cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, concealed within the cookie wrappers. Additional evidence consistent with drug trafficking, such as digital scales, transaction ledgers, and packaging materials, was also recovered from the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, the driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver. The passenger was also arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

credit: battleground PD credit: battleground PD loading...

The Bizarre Case of Cookie-Wrapped Contraband in Washington State

Some would say this suspected drug dealer was clever, but for some of us who love fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies, this was a huge waste of delicious cookies.

You can read more about the arrest below:

