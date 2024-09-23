BUSTED: Climate Pledge Arena Might Owe You a $10 Refund

Climate Pledge Arena Might Owe You a $10 Refund After WA Fee Investigation

You might be eligible for fees and an extra ten dollars from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle due to the venue adding an undisclosed fee to your bill.



You Can Get Fees And An Extra $10 After WA State Climate Pledge Arena Investigation

A new investigation has wrapped up and it looks like you might be able to recover fees and an extra $10 for an undisclosed fee which breaks the Washington State Consumer Protection Act.

Photo by @alexandermilson Unsplash

According to an article from FOX 13, Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office investigated a 3% fee added to food purchased at the venue without telling customers that there was an added fee.

The fee was enacted from February 27, 2023, to July 22, 2023, resulting in added profits to Climate Pledge Arena but consumers were unaware of the extra charge.

What that means for consumers is that if you attended any event at Climate Pledge Arena during the time-period of February 27, 2023, to July 22, 2023, you are eligible for a refund on your fees and an extra $10 for the hassle.

cherrybeans

Climate Pledge Arena has agreed to pay $477,917 and below are the terms of the investigation according to FOX 13:

Under the terms of the agreement, Climate Pledge Arena must:

Provide full refunds to all Washington consumers impacted, administered through a court-approved claims process.

Pay an additional $10 to each customer who files a claim for their inconvenience.

Contribute $315,000 to the Attorney General’s Office to cover investigation costs and future enforcement efforts.

Disclose all fees charged to customers moving forward.

If you were affected by the fees and would like to file a claim, you can start doing that in October 2024 by following the link included here.

