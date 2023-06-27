Unbelievable Airbnb Bus Provides Perfect Washington State Getaway

Peek Inside This Extraordinary School Bus Airbnb Conversion In WA State

If you've been looking for a truly unique experience in Washington State, this might be the one for you.

I saw my friend Lisalyn posting about great overnight stays in Washington State and one commented with a link to this amazing bus Airbnb.



https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/665877940443121246 https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/665877940443121246 loading...

One-Of-A-Kind Washington State Bus That's Been Renovated Into An Amazing Airbnb

If you are into tiny homes, houses, and buses, this unique Washington State Airbnb near Tacoma and Puyallup is worth exploring.

Gloria the Skoolie is a renovated bus that offers something up and above the ordinary Airbnb.

Here's what the listing says about the bus:

The Queen bed is luxurious and the two bunk beds are fun for the kids to climb into.

Full indoor shower with compostable toilet (you will have instructions upon arrival).

Kitchen stove top, toaster, microwave, fridge, freezer, sink etc.

Coffee from our favorite @feastcoffee samples, cream, sugar, and tea.

Fresh farm eggs upon arrival and guest is welcome to gather eggs from the onsite chickens.

Fire pit with wood and s'mores package included.

Dining outside

BBQ

hammock

Record player with records (please be careful and watch children with the records to keep them playable and the record needle safe).

Pick blackberries for morning pancakes when in season.

Gloria the Skoolie is located 15 minutes from downtown Tacoma and 15 minutes away from the Pullyallup State Fairgrounds but is still far enough away to be isolated from the city.

Take a peek inside

As you can see, Gloria the Skoolie is a unique Airbnb worth checking out. Take a look at the full listing here for this one-of-a-kind Washington State getaway.

