Popular Tri-Cities Cook Shows Up at New Bucketz Bar and Grill

Hey Tri-Cities! There's a new bar in town called Bucketz Bar and Grill.

Bucketz Bar and Grill is at 206 North Benton Street in Kennewick. The Grand opening was held this past weekend. The new bar and grill is open daily for lunch and dinner and features a full bar and ice-cold beer on tap. What was once home to Ice Harbor Brewery is now home to Kennewick's newest bar and a spot to watch all your favorite sports. Bucketz Bar and Grill offers daily food specials, too.

Taco Tuesday will always be a fan favorite.

Wednesdays are all about the pulled pork burger.

Topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, house-made special sauce, served with coleslaw and a side. Saturday's are just as special with the Bucketz Hawaiin Luau Burger.

Does it get any better? Why yes, it does, especially, if you're a Bloody Mary Fan.

And, Bucketz Bar and Grill has pies, although, I'm told, "not a lot, just a limited supply."

I know these pies! I inquired if Joel Watson (Formerly of the restaurant Just Joel's) is working with Bucketz Bar and Grill, and it was confirmed that Joel is indeed one of the cooks. Joel IS making pies on a limited basis.

You can follow Bucketz Bar and Grill on Facebook.

