Kennewick's Favorite "Cheesiest" Restaurant Is Sadly Closing

One of Kennewick's beloved favorite restaurants is closing and we are a little bummed out because of it. It's another sad closing in the Tri-Cities.



Brother's Cheesesteak's final day will be on Saturday 10/12/24. A posting on their Facebook reads:

Firstly, I would like to apologize to our customers for the closure over the past two days. This period has been one of deep reflection regarding a significant decision that has weighed heavily on me.

It is with a heavy heart that I announce Brother's Cheesesteaks will be closing at the end of this week, with our final day of business being Saturday, 10/12/2024.

Despite being a 4.5-star rated restaurant, economic challenges have made it unsustainable for us to continue operations. We are immensely grateful to our customers for their unwavering support.

facebook: brother's cheesesteaks facebook: brother's cheesesteaks loading...

Our business has made a positive impact on the community by giving back, and it's thanks to our customers that this was possible. The past six months have been challenging, yet we persevered in our efforts to remain open.

The decision to close has been agonizing, accompanied by sleepless nights and periods of staying awake for 36 hours straight.

My passion for making cheesesteaks hasn't waned, and I ponder whether transitioning to a sit-down establishment was the right choice for Brother's Cheesesteaks. Perhaps a food truck would have been a more viable option?

The future is uncertain for us. A heartfelt thank you to the Tri-Cities from your Brothers at Brother's Cheesesteaks.

It's sad to see another closure of a beloved restaurant in the Tri-Cities. Let's hope the food truck idea will come to fruition to see Brother's Cheesesteaks return to the TC.

12 Businesses We Sure Miss In The Richland Uptown Mall We asked you and you responded with the 12 businesses you still miss in the Richland Washington Uptown Shopping Center. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals