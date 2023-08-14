Washington State’s Highest Restaurant Is Worth Climbing 6,000 Feet

How high is too high for you? There's a Washington restaurant with spectacular views that'll make any date melt into your arms.

Trip Advisor Gives Washington's Highest Elevated Restaurant High Marks

If you are looking for an experience that you soon won't forget, Washington's highest elevated-view restaurant will blow your mind with the 360-degree view of Mt. Rainier as a centerpiece of your meal.

Trip Advisor has the Summit House Restaurant on their must-see list and at 6,872 feet, it's the highest elevated restaurant in Washington State. You'd think it would be the Space Needle but alas the Space Needle is only 600+ feet off the ground.

Summit House Offers Some of Washington's Most Romantic Views

The Summit House is Washington's highest-elevation restaurant located at the top of the Mt. Rainier Gondola at Crystal Mountain Resort. Serving Northwest cuisine and open year-round according to its Facebook page

Summit House Is A Must For Anniversaries And Birthdays In Washington State

The menu is listed online and it's filled with lots of great starters and great entrees. The combination of the views and the food is one that landed the Summit House on Trip Advisor's list.

One Of The Best Day Trips From Tri-Cities Washington

If you looking for an awesome day trip from the Tri-Cities, Summit House Restaurant should make your list.

The restaurant is located at the Crystal Mountain Resort and you can access the resort through Enumclaw Washington by going through the sunrise entrance of Mt. Rainier, past the small town of Greenwater

The good news is that you don't need reservations and the restaurant is generally open from 10:30 AM until 2:30 PM daily but hours can vary.

You can check out details about Summit House here.

