Breathtaking $5.9 Million Seattle Home Has A Secret Passage

I always keep my eyes open for unique homes and I love this 1906 Seattle home that has a really neat feature - a room that could be a secret passage!

The home also features a breathtaking view of Seattle. Here is what the property listing says about the house:

The Seattle White House balances traditional beaux-art architecture with an impeccably renovated interior that exudes modern luxury and sophistication in an idyllic location. One of Seattle’s iconic private residences, it has been extensively updated for modern living with a meticulous remodel over 15 years.

The completely renovated home honors the historic details while making the interiors generous, warm, and inviting. Located in a private enclave surrounded by lush outdoor gardens and mature trees, the home has impeccable views of Puget Sound, the Olympic Mountains, the Space Needle, and downtown Seattle.

A true entertainer’s home in the heart of North Capitol Hill, the region's most vibrant neighborhood, a block from Volunteer Park.

Take a peek inside:

27 Photos Of A $5.6 Million Amazing 1906 Seattle Home peek inside this amazing 1906 Seattle home that includes a secret room.

The house is amazing and I love that one of the rooms can be a secret passage to another room. You'll see the swinging wall in the pictures making for a very cool feature in this 1906 home.

The house is on the market for $5.6 Million and you can check out the full listing here.

