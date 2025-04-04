Thousands of Breakfast Sandwiches Getting Recalled in WA State
My morning usually starts with a breakfast sandwich, but thousands of sausage breakfast sandwiches are being recalled in Washington State.
If you are a fan of Lettieri's breakfast sandwiches, some of them are being recalled, and you'll want to check your fridge and freezers. In a release from the USDA, here are the details of the recall:
Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC, is recalling approximately 489,887 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage and bacon breakfast sandwich products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen
The frozen RTE sausage and bacon breakfast sandwich items were produced between April 1, 2023, and March 25, 2025, and have a 12-month shelf-life.
The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:
- 8.35-oz. individually film-wrapped sandwiches of “LETTIERI’S FOOD TO GO Sausage, Egg & Cheese FRENCH TOAST BREAKFAST SANDWICH” with lot codes beginning with the numbers 23, 24, and 25 up to 2508451.
- 7.3-oz. individually film wrapped sandwiches of “LETTIERI’S FOOD TO GO Bacon, Egg & Cheese FRENCH TOAST BREAKFAST SANDWICH” with lot codes beginning with the numbers 23, 24 and 25 up to 2508451.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Head to your fridge and check your freezer for these sandwiches. Click here for more details.
