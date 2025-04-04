Thousands of Breakfast Sandwiches Getting Recalled in WA State

Thousands of Sausage Breakfast Sandwiches Getting Recalled in Washington State

My morning usually starts with a breakfast sandwich, but thousands of sausage breakfast sandwiches are being recalled in Washington State.



Major Breakfast Sandwich Recall Hits Washington - Here’s What You Need to Know

If you are a fan of Lettieri's breakfast sandwiches, some of them are being recalled, and you'll want to check your fridge and freezers. In a release from the USDA, here are the details of the recall:

rik/FDA/canva rik/FDA/canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC, is recalling approximately 489,887 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage and bacon breakfast sandwich products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen

Morning Madness: A Massive Recall of Breakfast Sandwiches in Washington State

The frozen RTE sausage and bacon breakfast sandwich items were produced between April 1, 2023, and March 25, 2025, and have a 12-month shelf-life.

rik/FDA rik/FDA loading...

The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

8.35-oz. individually film-wrapped sandwiches of “LETTIERI’S FOOD TO GO Sausage, Egg & Cheese FRENCH TOAST BREAKFAST SANDWICH” with lot codes beginning with the numbers 23, 24, and 25 up to 2508451.

7.3-oz. individually film wrapped sandwiches of “LETTIERI’S FOOD TO GO Bacon, Egg & Cheese FRENCH TOAST BREAKFAST SANDWICH” with lot codes beginning with the numbers 23, 24 and 25 up to 2508451.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Head to your fridge and check your freezer for these sandwiches. Click here for more details.

Don’t Fall for These 5 Dangerous Common Scams in Washington State The Grandma scam has to be one of the worst scams going on in Washington State. Here are 5 scary scams to avoid in the Evergreen State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals