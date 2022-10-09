Brand New Food Park Soon To Be a Delicious Reality in Kennewick

We originally posted about a brand-new food park coming to Kennewick back in May of 2022 and now progress is underway to fill the new buildings with tenants.



ashley moala real estate

Ashley Moala Real Estate posted progress pictures on the construction that'll soon be a new food park in Kennewick right across the street from the new HUB.

The Hub of Kennewick is located at 6481 W. Skagit Ave., Kennewick, WA

According to a posting on Facebook by Ashley Moala Real Estate, if you are a business owner, 1derful Food Park is looking for you.

If you're not familiar with the 1derful Food Park, 1derful Food Park, is an urban outdoor food and drink plaza located at the Colonnade Shopping Center in Kennewick.

According to the listing, you can open your restaurant, cafe, wine bar, frozen yogurt/ice cream shop, coffee/juice bar, or pizzeria in the new food park.

Customers can order at the walk-up window and enjoy the 1,900 SF concrete patio for relaxed outdoor dining, or the 800+ SF of indoor dining space and restrooms for the colder months.

As construction continues, the complex is looking to add new clients.

November completion of concrete patio, parking, and landscape.

6 suites available, 400 SF each.

If you are interested in a slot, reach out to Ashley Moala Real Estate for more details.

