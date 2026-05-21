This Mysterious Washington Cave Hike Belongs on Your Summer Bucket List

Summer is around the corner here in Washington State, and if you are like my wife and me, you are always searching out the coolest places to hike in the Evergreen State.

Step Inside Washington’s Incredible 10-Million-Year-Old Cave

I found another cool hike for you, and if you haven't been there yet, you need to add this to your summer hiking list.

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There’s a Hidden Cave in Washington You Can Actually Walk Through

Boulder Cave in the Mount Rainier area was formed 10 million years ago, and if you hike into the cave, it's almost like being in an underground world.

It's almost like a movie where you expect to see long lost dinosaurs sleeping away (just kidding), but I think you get the drift on how cool a place to visit.

READ MORE: Add The Ape Cave To Your Must-See WA Road Trips List

The cave is home to the Pacific western big-eared bat, and the Washington Trails Association does ask that you protect the habitat of the bat by doing these things:

Limit all noise (whisper)

Stay on trail

Don't touch the cave walls

Direct your light beam at the trail; avoid directing it at the ceiling

Add this hike to your list this summer, I'm sure you won't be disappointed. You can get more details about Boulder Cave here, and it's a pretty good day hike away from the Tri-Cities, so don't forget to pack yourself a lunch for the hike and trip.