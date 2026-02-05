You Won’t Believe Why a WA Fire Department Is Banning Everything Boston

The big game is Sunday, and everyone is getting ready, especially a fire department in Washington State, which has already picked sides, and they mean it!

No Chowder, No Celtics, No Patriots: WA Fire Dept’s Boston Ban Goes Viral

In a Facebook posting that got me laughing, the Bremerton Fire Department is banning all things BOSTON!

No Boston Sports Allowed: WA Firehouse’s Rule Is Hilarious

As everyone is picking sides, you'd hope 99.9% of us Washingtonians are picking the Seattle Seahawks for the win.

The Bremerton Fire Department is taking it a few steps farther and it's hilarious.

Here is the posting they did on Facebook:

As of today through this Sunday, the Bremerton Fire Department has officially banned the following items from all fire stations: - Boston Baked Beans - Boston Cream Pies - Boston Clam Chowder - Any tools made by Patriot Industries

This is not personal. This is football.

Compliance is mandatory. Trash talk is encouraged.

It looks like the gang is rooting for the Hawks, and they don't want to hear anything else about Boston, so you've been warned.