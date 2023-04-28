If You Love Books, This is YOUR Weekend at the Richland Public Library

If you love books, you'll want to stop at the Richland Public Library on Saturday.

A HUGE Spring book sale is currently happening at the library at 955 Northgate Drive, Richland, WA 99352. According to an event press release, you'll find:

Great deals on gently used books, magazines, movies, CD’s, games, and audiobooks are available at the Friends of the Richland Public Library’s Spring Book Sale this weekend.

What's happening on Saturday?

For just $5, you can fill a bag with all the goodies you can. Bring your grocery bags ad head to the library for some really great finds. Fill a bag full of books for only $5. The library is open on Saturday from 10 am till 5 pm.

Think of all the great deals you and the kids in your life will get. Books are an awesome way to escape real-life. Heck, sometimes, books are made into movies. Hello? Are You There God? It's Me Margaret by Judy Blume was once my favorite book. Today, it's a movie.

Where do the proceeds from the book sale go?

The proceeds will go to pay for library programs year round at the facility.

Learn more about the Richland Public Library:

The library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 am to 9 pm. Friday hours are 10 am till 6 pm. Saturday, 10 am till 5 pm. On Sunday, from 12 pm to 5 pm.

Public computers and wifi are available. Printing and copying services are available. You can scan to email and USB service at no cost, faxing service is available at no cost. Register for a library card here.

