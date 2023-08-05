Body Found Floating in River Near Blue Bridge in Kennewick

A man's body was pulled out of the Columbia River Saturday morning in Kennewick.

At about 11:42 am Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office and Kennewick Police Officers were called out on a report of a deceased adult male floating in the river near the Columbia Park East Boat Launch.

The adult male was identified as 46-year old Joaquin Gutierrez-Valasquez.

Next of kin has been notified. According to a release from the Kennewick Police Department, the man's death does not appear suspicious and the investigation remains active.

