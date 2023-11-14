What Makes This Popular Rock in Oregon So Special?

This rock in Oregon is a problem! Or, is it? This rock is growing in popularity.

This particular rock is doing damage to a lot of vehicles, yet at the same time is garnering fans from all over. The rock named Bob has well over 6,000 followers on Facebook!

Where exactly is Bob the Rock located?

The huge, muscular rock resides in a parking lot in Bend, Oregon. The boulder sits in the same place minding his own business at the entrance of a shopping center on Northeast Third Street and Franklin avenue. If you're not familiar with the area, beware. It seems that Bob has quite the reputation for causing damage to vehicles. For some reason, vehicles want to topple Bob.

Bob is so popular, people go out of their way to find the famous boulder.

When you visit Bob's Facebook page, scroll through for all the comical comments. Bob has become the legend of Bend! Although, I do wonder how much visiting Bob has cost some of his victims. No doubt, Bob's victims have turned into fans. Who knew a rock could make Bend famous? Check out Bob's reviews on Google.

Oh wait! Wasn't Bend known for having the last Blockbuster Video Store?

Yes! In 2018 it was the last Blockbuster in the U.S. By 2020, it was THE LAST remaining store using the Blockbuster brand. The store remains open featuring several film memorabilia pieces that were donated.

I don't know about you, but I'm feeling a road trip coming on to Bend, Oregon. You can't go wrong with a visit to the last Blockbuster and a careful drive around Bob. 😀 Read more about Bob here.

