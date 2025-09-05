Drivers Beware: KPD Targeting Bob Olson Parkway for Traffic Violations

If you live in the area of Bob Olson Parkway in Kennewick, you know that speeders are always out there going well past the speed limit.

Kennewick Police Step Up Patrols on Bob Olson Parkway

I even admit that it's hard to keep at 45, the posted speed limit, on the parkway, but here's a heads up to slow it down.

In a recent posting on Facebook, the Kennewick Police are telling speeders that they are watching you.

credit: KPD credit: KPD loading...

Get our free mobile app

In a recent video posting from the KPD, they are still trying to track a motorcycle rider who flew by a KPD cruiser.

Traffic Enforcement Blitz Underway on Bob Olson Parkway, Says KPD

Here are the details from the incident:

A patrol officer was in the area of Bob Olson Parkway and S Sherman St on 09/03/2025 at around 2124 hours. A blue and black motorcycle was caught on radar traveling at 72 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. The officer attempted to stop that motorcycle. The driver decided to elude law enforcement by traveling between 80-100 MPH.

Officers believe the driver of this motorcycle may live in the neighborhood nearby. Information was provided that the motorcycle circled back after officers left the area.

I've included the video below:

KPD also reported that they stopped another motorcycle rider going 69 in a 45 and cited the rider accordingly.

As more and more houses are built in the area of the Bob Olson Parkway, it might be a good sign to slow down in the area, as the Kennewick Police Department will be waiting for you.

READ NEXT: Washington State Ranks #10 In The Nation For Most Speeding Tix

6 Common Washington State Laws I’m Sure You Break on a Daily Basis I'll fess up to breaking one of these laws on a daily basis, how about you? Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals