Yes! You Can Still Visit Bob Barker’s Washington State Hometown

Where Was Bob Barker Of The Price Is Right Fame Born In Washington State?

If you had to stay home from school sick as a kid, I'm sure one of your favorite shows to watch was The Price is Right. You would be huddled up under your blanket with your crackers, Sprite, and Bob!



By Jake_T53, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=54417012

How Long Did Bob Barker Live In Washington State?

Bob Barker, the legendary host of the classic CBS game show from 1972 until 2007 left a legacy that few could match and yes he did have ties to Washington State.

Barker's career spanned over 50 years and even after retiring from the show in 2007, he still made guest appearances until 2015.

If you didn't know, Bob Barker was born in Washington State and yes, you can still visit his hometown of Darrington Washington.

By SounderBruce - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=78379188

Here are a few facts about Bob Barker's hometown:

Darrington is situated in a valley along the North Fork of the Stillaguamish River, surrounded by mountains and forests and its current population is roughly 1,400.

The town was originally established as a logging and mining community. Timber and mining were important industries in the early days of Darrington's history.

Darrington is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts. It serves as a gateway to the North Cascades National Park and the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest.

By Ron Clausen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=69450550

There are numerous trails for hiking, backpacking, and mountain biking in the surrounding areas. The famous Pacific Crest Trail also passes through this region.

Darrington hosts various events throughout the year that celebrate its culture and heritage. The Darrington Bluegrass Festival, for instance, is a popular annual event that draws music lovers and performers from all around the region.

2007 Winter TCA Tour - Day 10 Getty Images

Bob Barker had an amazing career and will be always fondly remembered as one of the TV greats and if you want to see where it all started for him, you should check out the beautiful little town of Darrington Washington.

