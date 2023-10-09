Here’s Why Washingtonians Need to Be Aware of Blue Pumpkins

What does it mean when you see a blue pumpkin?

While blue pumpkins are not officially associated with any formal organization, families across the country have adopted displaying blue pumpkins to raise awareness for Autism Spectrum Disorder. (ASD)

You might recall the Teal Pumpkin Project which was introduced in 2013 as a way for families to alert neighbors of severe food allergies. Teal or blue, your kindness and patience in observing these conditions are appreciated.

When you see a person carrying a blue pumpkin while trick-or-treating:

Please be aware that the person may have autism. It may be difficult for this person to speak or interact with you. Please be kind. All children should be able to partake in the tradition of Halloween. Halloween decorations can be scary to most of us. If you have a trick-or-treater with a blue bucket, please wish them a "Happy Halloween." There is no need to go out of your way to scare anyone.

What is Autism Spectrum Disorder? According to the CDC:

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. Some people with ASD have a known difference, such as a genetic condition. People with ASD often have problems with social communication and interaction, and restricted or repetitive behaviors or interests. People with ASD may also have different ways of learning, moving, or paying attention. These characteristics can make life very challenging.

Please be kind when you come across anyone with a blue pumpkin this Halloween. Your generosity is greatly appreciated.

