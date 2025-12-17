Blizzard Warning Issued for Washington’s Cascade Passes Ahead of Midweek Storm

Travel across Washington’s mountain passes could become extremely dangerous overnight Tuesday into Wednesday as a winter storm brings blizzard conditions to the Cascades and Olympics.

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning from 2 a.m. to Noon Wednesday, impacting major travel routes, including Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass.

Blizzard Warning Now in Effect for Cascade Passes

Anyone planning to cross the Cascade Passes on Wednesday morning is urged to delay travel until later in the day or, if necessary, travel before midnight Tuesday.

Having been stranded one time on Snoqualmie Pass, drive carefully and be prepared for hazardous conditions.

Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass Included in Warning

Snowfall totals are expected to be significant. Here's what we are getting by late Wednesday:

Snoqualmie Pass could see 10 to 15 inches of snow

Stevens Pass may receive 15 to 20 inches

Higher elevations, including Mount Rainier and Mount Baker, could see 2 to 3 feet of snow

The National Weather Service in Seattle emphasized the seriousness of the situation, stating, “Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.”

Drivers are urged to closely monitor conditions, check WSDOT pass reports before departing, and prepare for rapidly changing weather.

This storm has the potential to make travel across the Cascades extremely hazardous on Wednesday morning if you are headed out today, drive careful and be safe.