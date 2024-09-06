Blackmail Scams Make a Comeback: Washington and Oregon on High Alert

Can we just stop the madness now? It appears that blackmail scams are making a comeback in Washington and Oregon according to law enforcement.



How To Protect Yourself From Blackmail Scams In Washington And Oregon

In an article from KOIN, the FBI is getting more and more cases of scammers making blackmail attempts.

The article says that the method that’s becoming all too common is often delivered via email. A message may include your name, address or even a street view image of where you live.

Data Breaches are becoming more and more common and the FBI warns that scammers are using more and more personal information like your name, home address, and pictures of your house to scare you.

There are ways to keep yourself protected from blackmail scams and I've included a few tips to help you out.

One of the best ways to avoid falling victim to a blackmail scam is to be cautious with your personal information. Scammers often use personal information, such as your name, address, and phone number, to make their threats seem more legitimate. Be careful about what information you share online and who you share it with.

If you receive a suspicious email or message threatening to expose compromising information about you, do not respond or engage with the sender. Responding may only encourage the scammer and give them more ammunition to use against you. Instead, delete the message and block the sender.

If you believe that you have been targeted by a blackmail scam, report it immediately to the authorities. This can help prevent others from becoming victims and may also assist in catching the scammer. You can also report the scam to relevant websites or platforms where it occurred, such as social media sites or online marketplaces. Additionally, consider warning friends and family about the scam so they can be on alert as well.

Again, blackmail scams are on the rise in Washington and Oregon so just be aware and keep yourself safe and whenever you are in doubt, contact the authorities.

You can read more about preventing blackmail scams here

