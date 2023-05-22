Black Rock Coffee Says Goodbye As Tri-Cities Welcomes Wake-Up Call!

Who Are The New Owners Of Roasters Coffee In The Tri-Cities?

You might recall that Roasters Coffee was home-grown in the Tri-Cities a few years ago. Roasters made their splash in the late 2000s and quickly rivaled Starbucks and Dutch Bros. in their Tri-Cities locations.



Black Rock Coffee In Tri-Cities Sells, Who Are The New Owners?

Flash forward to 2021 and Roasters sold their holdings to Black Rock Coffee Bar, a company based out of Oregon and now it looks like the chain of local stands has changed hands again.

According to an article in the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business, Black Rock Coffee has sold to a Spokane-based coffee company called Wake Up Call. Wake Up Call already has 25 other stands around Washington and Oregon.

Wake Up Call also purchased the stands in Walla Walla and Spokane as well.

Wake Up Call has posted a new website and a link so customers can get used to the new menu which has similar offerings as Black Rock Coffee. You can look at their complete list of offerings here.

According to the article, Wake Up Call hopes to retain all of the current employees of Black Rock Coffee.

You read more details on the sale of Black Rock Coffee stands here.

