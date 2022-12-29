Beware: Deceptive Black Ice Causing of Accidents on Area Roads

Washington State Patrol is warning motorists to slow down.

While temperatures climbed into the 40's on Wednesday, the overnight low dipped below 30 degrees, causing some wet areas to freeze.

Troopers responded to two different roll-over collisions on SR 395 just south of Connell.

What is black ice and what causes it?

Black ice is a glaze that forms on roads, sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots. Due to freezing rain or melting and re-freezing snow, water, and ice on surfaces, it's referred to as "black ice" because it's transparent and hard to detect.

The NWS warns that black ice can cause hazardous driving conditions.

Common locations to find black ice include bridges, overpasses, and spots on the road shaded by trees or other objects. Bridges and overpasses are prone to black ice because cold air is able to flow underneath the road surface, since it is elevated, therefore lowering the pavement temperature. Shaded spots on the road are prone since they receive less warmth from the sun during the day.

Should you encounter black ice, the FSUSDA has a few tips for navigating through it.

