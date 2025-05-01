10 Weirdest Things Left Behind In Washington State Uber’s
10 Weirdest Things Left Behind In Washington State Uber's
If you are like me, it's easy to forget things. I've left my Pepsi on the top of the car and drove off, and I've seen coffee on other people's car roofs as drivers try to flag them down.
10 Quirky Items Discovered in Washington State Ubers
As you know, Uber has become one of the biggest things on the planet. It's easy to call one and leave the driving to someone else.
The one problem is that you can be forgetful and leave something in the Uber car.
I thought listing the weirdest things left behind in UBER's in Washington would be fun.
Lost and Found in the Evergreen State: The Top 10 Weirdest Uber Discoveries
Take a look at the list and get a chuckle:
10 Weirdest Things Left Behind In Washington State Uber's
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
Some of these are pretty creepy. I'm sure someone would like their paternity test back don't you think?
I was surprised no one had left behind bedroom toys, that would have been funny and weird, but it would still be hard to top the old toupee left in the UBER.
READ MORE: 6 Driving Habits That Might Be Illegal In Washington State
5 Dangerous Dams Most Likely To Burst Wide Open in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
14 Canned Goods in Washington State That Are Going To Cost More In 2025
Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio