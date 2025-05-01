10 Weirdest Things Left Behind In Washington State Uber's

If you are like me, it's easy to forget things. I've left my Pepsi on the top of the car and drove off, and I've seen coffee on other people's car roofs as drivers try to flag them down.



10 Quirky Items Discovered in Washington State Ubers

As you know, Uber has become one of the biggest things on the planet. It's easy to call one and leave the driving to someone else.

The one problem is that you can be forgetful and leave something in the Uber car.

rik/canva rik/canva

I thought listing the weirdest things left behind in UBER's in Washington would be fun.

Lost and Found in the Evergreen State: The Top 10 Weirdest Uber Discoveries

Take a look at the list and get a chuckle:

10 Weirdest Things Left Behind In Washington State Uber's What’s the weirdest thing you can imagine finding in an Uber? Washington State has some wild contenders Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Some of these are pretty creepy. I'm sure someone would like their paternity test back don't you think?

I was surprised no one had left behind bedroom toys, that would have been funny and weird, but it would still be hard to top the old toupee left in the UBER.

READ MORE: 6 Driving Habits That Might Be Illegal In Washington State

