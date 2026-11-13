Ever Seen a Bighorn Sheep Swim? This Washington Ram Is Making a Splash [VIDEO]

As you guys may know, I grew up on the Grande Ronde River near Boggan's Oasis, and I've seen some amazing wildlife over my time on the river, but this new video was released by the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife of a ram crossing the river, which is an awesome sight.

You Don't See This Every Day: Bighorn Sheep Takes a Swim in Washington

One thing about living at the bottom of the Rattlesnake Grade: you'd come around the corner, and you'd run right into some bighorn sheep or deer sitting in the road.

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This Washington Bighorn Sheep Has One Heck of a Doggy Paddle

Here's something you don't see very often (or maybe never): a big horn ram swimming across the Grand Ronde and after getting out of the water, shaking like a dog.

credit washington state game and wildlife credit washington state game and wildlife

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I can tell you exactly where on the Grand Ronde the ram came out of, right next to the old Ivan Botts ranch, which is now owned by the Odoms.

Here's the posting and the video below from the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife:

WDFW's manager of the Chief Joseph Wildlife Area shot this video of a ram swimming the Grand Ronde River in Asotin County at the end of October.

Seeing this video takes me right back to my childhood. It's a pretty amazing sight.