As we kick off 2026, many great shows are coming to the Pacific Northwest, and I thought I'd do a quick roundup of some shows you need to know about.

Concert Season Is STACKED: See Every Big Show Coming to the PNW

Your wallet is going to be aching after this list. Big Shows like Zach Top in Pendleton and Brandi Carlile in the Gorge are just a few highlights of this massive list.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Warning: This PNW Concert List Will Destroy Your Wallet

BEND

Metric, Broken Social Scene and Stars

Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Godsmack with Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy

Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026

BOISE

The Black Crowes, Whiskey Myers & Southall

Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026

Godsmack with Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy - KQXR X-Fest

Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026

BOZEMAN

Reverend Horton Heat with The Surfrajettes

The ELM

Friday, June 5, 2026

Fitz and the Tantrums

The ELM

Tuesday, July 28, 2026

READ NOW: Watershed Announces Break After 13 Years

MISSOULA

Reverend Horton Heat with The Surfrajettes

The Wilma

Saturday, June 6, 2026

Post Malone and Jelly Roll with Carter Faith

Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Tuesday, July 21, 2026

*Tickets on sale Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. MT

PORTLAND

Motionless In White with Lorna Shore, Fit For A King, and Static Dress

Theater of the Clouds

Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026

Iron and Wine with Ken Pomeroy

Revolution Hall

Monday, Oct. 12, 2026

SEATTLE

Ari Lennox

WAMU Theater

Sunday, April 12, 2026

Don Toliver with SahBabii, SoFaygo and CHASE B

Climate Pledge Arena

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Motionless In White with Lorna Shore, Fit For A King, and Static Dress

White River Amphitheatre

Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026

Noah Kahan with Gigi Perez

T-Mobile Park

Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026

*Tickets on sale Thursday, Feb. 12 at 12 p.m. PT

ZAYN

Climate Pledge Arena

Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026

*Tickets on sale Friday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. PT

José María Napoleón

Moore Theatre

Thursday, Sept. 11, 2026

*Tickets on sale now

Godsmack with Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy

White River Amphitheatre

Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026

Deca Joins

The Crocodile

Friday, Sept. 25, 2026

*Tickets on sale Friday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. PT

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

THE GORGE

RÜFÜS DU SOL with Maribou State

The Gorge Amphitheatre

Friday, June 5 & Saturday, June 6, 2026

*Tickets on sale Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. PT

Dave Matthews Band

The Gorge Amphitheatre

Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 with Stephen Wilson Jr and Infinity Song

Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026 with Watchhouse and Jonah Kagen

Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026 with Jesse Welles and Sierra Hull

*Tickets on sale Friday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. PT

UPCOMING SHOWS

BELLINGHAM

Nick Offerman

Mount Baker Theatre

Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026

4 & 7 p.m. shows

BOZEMAN

Gavin DeGraw

The ELM

Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026

KT Tunstall

The ELM

Friday, Feb. 6, 2026

The Elovaters

The ELM

Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026

Big Richard & Della Mae

The ELM

Friday, Feb. 13, 2026

MISSOULA

Big Richard & Della Mae

The Wilma

Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026

Hayes Carll

Top Hat

Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026

PORTLAND

JADE

Crystal Ballroom

Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026

SALEM

Nick Offerman

Historic Elsinore Theatre

Friday, Feb. 13, 2026

7:30 & 10 p.m. shows

SEATTLE

JADE

Paramount Theatre

Friday, Feb. 6, 2026

GHOST

Climate Pledge Arena

Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026

SPOKANE

GHOST

Numerica Veterans Arena

Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026

TACOMA

Excision

Tacoma Dome

Friday, Feb. 6, Saturday, Feb. 7 & Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026