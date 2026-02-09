From Stadiums to Amphitheaters: Every Big PNW Show You Need to Know
As we kick off 2026, many great shows are coming to the Pacific Northwest, and I thought I'd do a quick roundup of some shows you need to know about.
Your wallet is going to be aching after this list. Big Shows like Zach Top in Pendleton and Brandi Carlile in the Gorge are just a few highlights of this massive list.
BEND
Metric, Broken Social Scene and Stars
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Wednesday, June 24, 2026
Godsmack with Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026
BOISE
The Black Crowes, Whiskey Myers & Southall
Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026
Godsmack with Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy - KQXR X-Fest
Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026
BOZEMAN
Reverend Horton Heat with The Surfrajettes
The ELM
Friday, June 5, 2026
Fitz and the Tantrums
The ELM
Tuesday, July 28, 2026
MISSOULA
Reverend Horton Heat with The Surfrajettes
The Wilma
Saturday, June 6, 2026
Post Malone and Jelly Roll with Carter Faith
Washington-Grizzly Stadium
Tuesday, July 21, 2026
*Tickets on sale Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. MT
PORTLAND
Motionless In White with Lorna Shore, Fit For A King, and Static Dress
Theater of the Clouds
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026
Iron and Wine with Ken Pomeroy
Revolution Hall
Monday, Oct. 12, 2026
SEATTLE
Ari Lennox
WAMU Theater
Sunday, April 12, 2026
Don Toliver with SahBabii, SoFaygo and CHASE B
Climate Pledge Arena
Wednesday, June 24, 2026
Motionless In White with Lorna Shore, Fit For A King, and Static Dress
White River Amphitheatre
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026
Noah Kahan with Gigi Perez
T-Mobile Park
Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026
*Tickets on sale Thursday, Feb. 12 at 12 p.m. PT
ZAYN
Climate Pledge Arena
Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026
*Tickets on sale Friday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. PT
José María Napoleón
Moore Theatre
Thursday, Sept. 11, 2026
*Tickets on sale now
Godsmack with Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy
White River Amphitheatre
Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026
Deca Joins
The Crocodile
Friday, Sept. 25, 2026
*Tickets on sale Friday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. PT
THE GORGE
RÜFÜS DU SOL with Maribou State
The Gorge Amphitheatre
Friday, June 5 & Saturday, June 6, 2026
*Tickets on sale Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. PT
Dave Matthews Band
The Gorge Amphitheatre
Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 with Stephen Wilson Jr and Infinity Song
Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026 with Watchhouse and Jonah Kagen
Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026 with Jesse Welles and Sierra Hull
*Tickets on sale Friday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. PT
UPCOMING SHOWS
BELLINGHAM
Nick Offerman
Mount Baker Theatre
Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026
4 & 7 p.m. shows
BOZEMAN
Gavin DeGraw
The ELM
Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026
KT Tunstall
The ELM
Friday, Feb. 6, 2026
The Elovaters
The ELM
Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026
Big Richard & Della Mae
The ELM
Friday, Feb. 13, 2026
MISSOULA
Big Richard & Della Mae
The Wilma
Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026
Hayes Carll
Top Hat
Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026
PORTLAND
JADE
Crystal Ballroom
Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026
SALEM
Nick Offerman
Historic Elsinore Theatre
Friday, Feb. 13, 2026
7:30 & 10 p.m. shows
SEATTLE
JADE
Paramount Theatre
Friday, Feb. 6, 2026
GHOST
Climate Pledge Arena
Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026
SPOKANE
GHOST
Numerica Veterans Arena
Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026
TACOMA
Excision
Tacoma Dome
Friday, Feb. 6, Saturday, Feb. 7 & Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026
