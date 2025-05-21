Has the USFS Issued a Big Foot Warning for Washington State?

I follow several Bigfoot Facebook pages, and a recent posting made me do a double-take. I saw a United States Forest Service (USFS) Bigfoot warning, and I thought to myself, "Is this confirmation that the big guy exists?"

USFS Sounding the Alarm: Is Bigfoot Roaming Washington State?

So I did a little digging, and something mysterious is going on, no doubt. I couldn't access the USFS's website section on Bigfoot - It said access denied, so something is afoot.

First off, the USFS posting on the Facebook page says Just let Bigfoot go about his business.

The USFS Tips include:

Don't run from Bigfoot

Don't Chase Bigfoot

Don't Yell at Bigfoot

Don't Feed Bigfoot

Do Go About Your Business

Do Take Pictures

Did the USFS Just Drop a Big Foot Bombshell for Washington State?

As you already know, some counties in Washington State protect Bigfoot. I've always been one of those people who believe anything is possible, so these Bigfoot tips are helpful.

Warning Bigfoot Area Stay on Marked Trails Sign on Tree KatieDobies loading...

I've tried to go to the USFS Bigfoot page, and it makes me chuckle that I can't access it.

So while there is no official statement from the USFS on the existence of Bigfoot, several postings with their logo on the Bigfoot pages might lead you to think otherwise on the existence of the greatest hide and seek player of all-time.

