Another Shocking Bigfoot Sighting Near Forks Washington

Another Shocking October Bigfoot Sighting Near Forks Washington

He's out there. A Sasquatch sighting has the small town of Forks Washington looking for the elusive bipedal.



I'm on the Facebook group Washington Bigfoot and I saw a recent report of a sighting of Bigfoot near Forks Washington.

I also follow another site, the Big Foot Field Organization that tracks the sightings of Bigfoot and this is the Forks Washington Sight Report:

[Investigator (MM) Notes:]

GPS Coordinates for sighting location: 47.853030, -124.309160

NEAREST TOWN: Forks NEAREST ROAD: 101

OBSERVED: We were driving through a construction area on Hwy 101 and as we rounded a part of the highway, we seen a Sasquatch about 9 or ten feet tall, at least three feet wide at the shoulders. It walking into the bushes and trees. The movement was sudden and erratic like it was hurrying but it pushed the alder trees to the side and within a few steps we stopped seeing the brush moving and it disappeared completely. Its fur was black like a bears but it moved on two legs in a flash. Everything in total was about five seconds.

OTHER WITNESSES: 2 witnesses. One driving one passenger. We were looking at the side talking about the road work and we both stopped talking the same time and just observed. Both of us took a moment to talk and then confirmed what we seen.

TIME AND CONDITIONS: Weather was clear. Lighting was still pretty good. It was early evening about 5:30 - 6:00pm

ENVIRONMENT: Side of the road up a little hill heading into the woods. Past the house with the chainsaw carvings. Before the construction stop stoplights

So Bigfoot is out there roaming the forests of the PNW and you can get more reports on the sightings of Bigfoot here.