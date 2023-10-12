Where Can You Got Bigfoot Hunting In Washington State?

Bigfoot, is the elusive creature that has captured the imagination of many of us including myself, and has been a topic of debate for decades. My childhood imagination was filled with lots of stories of the furry one and his elusiveness!

Is It Legal To Hunt Bigfoot In Washington State?

Although there have been multiple sightings of Bigfoot in Washington State, the creature remains a mystery to most of us.

Do you realize that even a few counties in Washington State make it illegal to hunt Sasquatch? Did you know that Washington State leads the nation in Bigfoot sightings?

I thought we'd have some fun and go Bigfooting hunting and check out five likely places that the world's great player of hide-and-seek would be hiding out. All of these locations are for fun and if you ever do come across a Bigfoot, best to leave them alone.

5 Places That Bigfoot Is Most Likely Hiding in Washington State

Although Bigfoot has remained elusive for decades, there's no denying that Washington State is a prime location for sightings of the creature.

Whether you're exploring the Olympic National Forest, Mt. Rainier National Park, the Yakima River Canyon, the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, or the Hoh Rainforest, there's always a chance you might catch a glimpse of Bigfoot so keep your peepers open!

Just be sure to keep a close eye on your surroundings and come prepared with all the gear you might need for a trek into these remote wilderness areas and again DO NOT disturb the lair of the Bigfoot.