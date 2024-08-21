Benton Franklin Rodeo Wranglers a Must See in Tri-Cities

I love watching the Rodeo at the Benton Franklin Fair. I have ridden horses all my life and have two so of course I love the Rodeo!

One of my favorite things to watch is the BF Fair & Rodeo 'Wrangler Girls!'

Years ago, I participated (for a short time) on a Drill Team. We never actually rode in any events HaHa! But we practiced a lot and that was the objective! I left the group due to a time commitment issue.

It was so much fun! I was riding my big Friesian horse Galeron back then. It wasn't really 'his thing', but we had fun learning the patterns and trying to keep up with the quick Quarter horses built for that!

Those BF Fair & Rodeo Wrangler Gals are amazing! They are so proficient and fast and gallop around that arena in complex patterns giving us all a thrill as they proudly represent carrying the flags.

Watching the roping and barrel racing and the mutton busting...All of it is so much fun!

Rides, food, and vendor booths, so many things are offered at the Fair!

Live music on the main stage is always great and it's included in your Fair admission. Find out the full schedule for the 2024 Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo.

The Horse Heaven Round-Up Rodeo is one of the premier rodeos in the Northwest and is proud to be part of the Big 4 Rodeo Association, along with the Pendleton Round-Up, the Walla Walla Frontier Days Rodeo, and the Lewiston Round-Up.

All seats for the Horse Heaven Round-Up Rodeo are reserved. That means you will need to purchase a rodeo ticket as well as fair admission if you would like to attend. Purchase of a reserved seat for the rodeo does not include Fair admission.

Laura Lee Barry (Wife of Bullfighter Rowdy Barry) is the coach for the BF Rodeo Wranglers. She has been involved since 1991 packing flags and went on to work for Wrangler as 'Lady Wrangler' in 1996. It's been said she is a huge reason why the Wrangler Girls have seen such success!

Livestock at the PRCA Rodeo and Fair 2024 July 10, 2024 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM