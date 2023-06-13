Beware: The #1 Deadliest Plant You Must Avoid in Washington State

What's The Deadliest Plant You'll Encounter On The Trails In Washington State?

Washington State boasts a diverse flora, making it a paradise for nature lovers, but not all plants are harmless



What Plant Should I Avoid If I'm A Novice Hiker In Washington State?

My wife and I purchased our very first Discover Pass for Washington State Parks and I'm anxious to hit the trails but after doing some research, I discovered a plant that you'll want to stay way clear of on the trails and it looks like carrots.

Whether hiking, camping, or simply strolling in the park, it's essential to know which plants to stay away from to avoid unpleasant or even life-threatening situations.

The deadliest plant in Washington State is the poison hemlock (Conium maculatum).

This invasive species can grow up to 8 feet tall and produces small white flowers in clusters that resemble Queen Anne's lace.

Although it's often mistaken for harmless plants like wild carrots, hemlock has a distinguishing feature - its stalks are hairless and have purple spots.

Children and pets are especially vulnerable to hemlock poisoning since they might mistake the plant for food.

Hemlock is mostly found in wetlands, along roadsides, and in fields. If you're exploring nature in Washington State, keep an eye out for this deadly plant and avoid touching any parts of it.

Even the slightest contact with the leaves or stems can be dangerous. If you think you've come into contact with hemlock, wash your skin immediately and seek medical attention.

If you encounter hemlock on your property, removing it as soon as possible is essential.

Wear protective gear like gloves and long sleeves, and uproot the whole plant, including the roots.

It's recommended to contact a professional landscaper or a certified weed specialist to handle hemlock removal since it's a risky procedure.

Hemlock is the deadliest plant in the state and can cause severe harm if ingested or even touched so if you suspect hemlock poisoning, contact medical help immediately.

