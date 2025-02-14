Beware of a New Missing Washington State Police Officer Scam

These scams are getting worse and worse in Washington State. A new scam involves a missing police officer in Yakima.



The scam as posted by the Yakima Police Department involves a "supposed" missing Yakima police officer Thomas Chandler. The scam says his truck was found with his daughter inside but there is no sign of him.

The scam continues with a silver alert where "Chandler" is in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance - the scammer then wants the post to be shared - it's the kind of posts that have been popping up in buy and sell groups all over Facebook.

Yakima Police jumped on social media to explain that there is NO "Thomas Chandler" and that sharing the post could lead to people getting scammed.

It's amazing how we are seeing more and more of these "scam" postings on social media. One thing you can do is inform older family members not to click on this scam or even follow the link - better safe than sorry.

You can see more about this scam below in the original Facebook posting from the Yakima Police Department.