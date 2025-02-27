How To Avoid New Credit Card Scam That’s Rattling Washingtonians

How To Avoid New Visa Card Scam That’s Rattling Washingtonians

Here we go again, another crazy scam that's all over Washington State that you might want to avoid if possible.



In a Facebook posting from the Blaine County Sheriff's Department, the new scam involves your Visa credit card.

Here's how the scam works: The scammer already has your credit card number (possibly from a data breach) and they'll call and tell you they are from the credit card company in the fraud department. They could say something like this:

Person calling says - 'This is (name) and I'm calling from the Security and Fraud Department at VISA. My Badge number is 12460, your card has been flagged for an unusual purchase pattern, and I'm calling to verify. This would be on your VISA card which was issued by (name of bank). Did you purchase an Anti-Telemarketing Device for $497.99 from a marketing company based in Arizona?' (or something like this) When you say 'No', the caller continues with, 'Then we will be issuing a credit to your account. This is a company we have been watching, and the charges range from $297 to $497, just under the $500 purchase pattern that flags most cards. Before your next statement, the credit will be sent to (gives you your address). Is that correct?' You say 'yes'.

The caller continues - 'I will be starting a Fraud Investigation. If you have any questions, you should call the 1- 800 number listed on the back of your card (1-800-VISA) and ask for Security. You will need to refer to this Control Number. The caller then gives you a 6 digit number. 'Do you need me to read it again?'

The trick is that they are hoping you'll give them your three digit code on the back of your credit card - remember, they already have your card number, they just need the security code.

It's a new slick way to get your credit card security code, so be vigilant and don't fall for this credit card scam.