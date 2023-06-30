Beware: 4 Washington State Traffic Slowdowns During 4th of July

Here Are Four Traffic Slowdowns In Washington State During The 4th Of July

If you are headed out this 4th of July extra long weekend, you might want to be aware of some Washington State traffic slowdowns.



It's always a pain to get stuck on the roads during the holiday season but it happens to all of us at some point in our lives.

WA DOT Has Four Places That Traffic Is Expected To Be Slow This 4th Of July

If you have ever come back through Snoqualmie Pass and the Cle Elum area, you know what I'm talking about.

The Washington Department of Transportation is warning of a few areas of concern in a recent Facebook posting.

Here are the areas that WADOT is most concerned with for the 4th of July travel days:

• Two big closures of eastbound SR 520 , but they’re only overnight. The eastbound SR 520 bridge across Lake Washington will be closed each night this weekend; the bike/pedestrian trail will remain open.

Additionally, there’s an eastbound SR 520 closure in Redmond between 148th and NE 40th from Friday night to Saturday morning. Plan to use eastbound I-90 as an alternate route.

• Don’t forget that SR 18 is down to one lane in each direction between Tiger Mountain and I-90. That closure is in effect until next year as we widen the highway.

• Lots of events all in the afternoon and evening Saturday at the stadiums in Seattle. Give yourself more time than you think you need to if you’re headed to a game or match.

If you are on the roads this holiday season, there is a great traffic map that you can check out from WA DOT that's in real-time and you can click here for more details.

