Famous Kids Writer Once Worked As Librarian in Yakima Washington

From Humble Origins, A Famous Book Writer Once Worked In Yakima Washington

Growing up in Washington State, I didn't realize until later that one of my favorite kid's book authors had many ties to Washington and Oregon.



By Unknown author - Cleary Family archive/OPB, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=58410235 By Unknown author - Cleary Family archive/OPB, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=58410235 loading...

Where Did Beverly Cleary Grow Up And Was She In Yakima Washington At One Time?

You might not recall Henry Huggins, but from those books came some pretty famous characters that I'm sure you'll recognize, Ramona and Beezus. Henry Huggins was conceived while this author was working as a librarian in Yakima Washington.

Get our free mobile app

I'm of course talking about the wonderful kid's book author Beverly Cleary. Cleary while she was working in Yakima received a letter that said "Where are the books about the kids like us?"

Cleary went to work and Henry Huggins was born. Henry Huggins was published in 1950 but as a kid growing up in the 80s, those books are still timeless.

By University of California, Berkeley - UC Berekely 1938 Yearbook, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=58409721 By University of California, Berkeley - UC Berekely 1938 Yearbook, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=58409721 loading...

Ramona and Beezus went on to television and move to fame and the books are still a great read for kids of all ages.

Born in 1916 in McMinnville, Oregon, Cleary grew up in a time when there weren't many books written for children that they could actually relate to. This inspired her to become a children's author.

Cleary spent time in Yakima Washington as a Children's Librarian which inspired her to write some of the world's most beloved children's books - you can read more about Beverly Cleary here.

10 Washington State Urban Legends That People Think Are Real From Sasquatch sightings to haunted houses, Washington State has its fair share of urban legends that people think are real. Take a look at our list of 10 of the most notorious ones.