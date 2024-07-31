IMHO: The Best Swimming Hole in WA Is Close to Tri-Cities

The Best Swimming Spot in Washington State Is Close to Tri-Cities

If you are looking for a great place to swim in Washington State, I've got a great hidden gem worth checking out in Eastern Washington.



The Grand Ronde River At The Bottom Of The Rattlesnake Grade Is #1 For Swimming

As a kid growing up in Washington, swimming is almost a rite of passage. I know near Tri-Cities, we've got great places to swim like the Yakima and the Columbia River but one of my favorite places to swim when I was a kid was the Grand Ronde River.

rik mikals rik mikals loading...

Get our free mobile app

You'll find a great swimming hole at the bottom of the Rattlesnake Grade outside of Anatone Washington. As a kid growing up at Boggan's Oasis, I'd see college kids come from all over the state to swim in the river.

rik mikals rik mikals loading...

They'd jump from the rocks and plunge into the river. One side of the river has a nice sandy beach so you can kick off the flip-flops and dive into the cool waters of the Grande Ronde.

It's pretty easy to find this sweet hidden gem in our state. If you follow State Route 129 from Asotin Washington, pass Field Springs State Park, and down at the bottom of the Rattlesnake Grade, you'll find the crossing at Boggan's Oasis and the Grand Ronde River.

As a kid growing up on the river, it was a magical experience and if you looking to make some memories this summer, this little swimming hole might be the perfect place to cool down and have some fun.