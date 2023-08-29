The Best Steak in All of Washington is Found in Which Town?
If you've ever had the best of something you most likely remember where and when.
When it comes to steak, one steakhouse in Washington was named the best. Metropolitan Grill in Seattle has been awarded this honor from LoveFood.com.
Metropolitan Grill is located in downtown Seattle at 820 Second Avenue.
Known for serving the best steak in town, Metropolitan Grill is owned and operated by Mr. Jim Rowe. Home to a world-class wine cellar, Metropolitan Grill is honored to be awarded the Wine Spectator’s Grand Award for six consecutive years. As for serving the best steak in town, according to the website:
Juiciness, tenderness and flavor – those are the characteristics for which a cut of beef is esteemed. Personally hand selected, every Double R Ranch Prime steak is a savory combination of exacting quality, perfected custom dry aging and seasoned with our proprietary blend. At The Met, our focus is on USDA Prime Beef, the highest grade that beef can receive. Less than 2% of the beef produced in the US is certified as USDA Prime. Simply put, this is the best beef available.
Metropolitan Grill can accommodate private parties, events, for up to 75 people. They're also proud to announce that Sunday Brunches will be served this football season. They've created an amazing menu which includes their iconic Bloody Mary, Metropolitan Grill Scramble, and their famous Prime Ribeye Steak and Eggs.
Metropolitan Grill is open daily from 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm. Make your reservation here.