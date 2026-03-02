5 Top Spots to Catch Rainbow Trout Near the Tri-Cities

Fishing season has kicked off in Washington State, and there are lots of rainbow trout to be caught right here in the Evergreen State.

Where to Catch Rainbow Trout Near the Tri-Cities This Season

As a kid growing up on the Grande Ronde River near Anatone, Washington, nothing beat dropping a line in the Rattlesnake Creek with a bit of bait on my willow stick.

Local Angler’s Guide to Rainbow Trout Near the Tri-Cities

Near the Tri-Cities, lakes are being stocked, and I thought I'd break down the five best lakes worth fishing in 2026.

My best pick is Blue Lake.

Blue Lake received one of the biggest plants, including over 3,100 trout in the larger size class. That means better odds of catching keeper-size fish early in the season.

Next up is Rainbow Lake.

Rainbow Lake also saw more than 3,100 larger trout stocked, plus additional smaller fish. Rainbow Lake is great if you’re chasing a limit or hoping for a photo-worthy catch.

Another lake that a great place to fish is Watson Lake. Watson Lake has over 3,100 trout in the bigger size class, making it one of the best immediate-action spots.

One lake that doesn't get enough credit is Spring Lake. Spring Lake received over 3,000 trout last week, plus another smaller batch a few days later.

Finally, I'll give you a bonus lake - Deer Lake. Deer Lake saw about 1,000 fish planted, making it a smaller but still worthwhile destination.

These five lakes are pre-loaded with over 14,000 Rainbow Trout, making the start of the fishing season a good one for sure.