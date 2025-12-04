These are the 6 Best Self-Guided Christmas Tours in the Tri-Cities

It's that time of year, and if you are looking for some great Christmas activities to do with the family, I've got six events that you are going to love in the Tri-Cities.

Explore 6 DIY Christmas Light Tours in the Tri-Cities

The best part is these are the best self-guided tours in the Columbia Basin, so you can do these on your own time and schedule.

rik mikals rik mikals loading...

Get our free mobile app

First off, the Lighted Boat Parade transforms the Columbia River into a glowing holiday runway. You can watch beautifully decorated boats cruise by as families gather along the shoreline for hot cocoa, photos, and pure winter magic.

It’s a must-see tradition whether you watch from Columbia Park, Clover Island, or anywhere in between.

READ NEXT: 6 Great Places To Cut Down Your Own X-mas Tree In WA State

Next up is the John Dam Plaza Winter Wonderland. Downtown Richland turns into a walk-through light show each December as John Dam Plaza glows with trees, tunnels, and photo-ready installations.

6 Magical Self-Guided Holiday Tours in the Tri-Cities

Near my house in Kennewick, off of Garfield Street, is a longtime local favorite, Christmas Carol Lane.

Christmas Carol Lane brings holiday songs to life with themed yard displays, holiday music, and glowing decor. Each home features a different carol, making it one of the most nostalgic drive-through traditions in the region.

It's really cool and worth checking out.

rik mikals rik mikals loading...

Each year, the Desert Plateau Neighborhood in West Pasco lights up its streets with hundreds of glowing luminarias.

You can celebrate the end of the year with a glowing twist. First Night Tri-Cities is a family-friendly, self-guided New Year’s Eve experience featuring lights, entertainment, and community activities.

Lastly, the Tri-Cities Family Fun Holiday Lights Map has over 400 decorated homes across the Tri-Cities.

About 300 homes are listed by physical address, while the rest are grouped by neighborhood for easy routing.

So there you have six awesome self-guided tours and events you'll love this holiday season in the Tri-Cities.