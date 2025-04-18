Best Place in Washington State To Live in Van by the River

Six Of The Best Places in Washington State To Live in Van by the River

As a kid, my parents would joke that I would end up by the river living in a van, and the older I get, the more I'm liking that idea.



Life on Wheels: Unveiling the Top 6 Riverside Gems in Washington State

It was once an insult but now many are discovering the van life. I often think about of quitting it all and hitting the road.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

Where would you go if you decided to quit it all? There are a few places in Washington State that you might want to check out.

Riverside Retreats: Top 6 Washington Spots for Van Life Bliss

I did a quick Google search and came across six places in Washington State that'll be worth living in a van next to a river. See if you agree with my choices.

Six of the Best Places in Washington State To Live in Van by the River Check out these six places in the Evergreen State that'll cater to the van life Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

I think my picks are pretty good.

Do you have a favorite van life spot that you can share with me in the comments? I'd love to hear the places you've found and traveled to in Washington State so I can add it to my list of possible road trips.

10 Best Campgrounds in the Tri-Cities If you're looking for spot to park for the night or several, check out these campgrounds near Tri-Cities, Washington. If you're in a tent, trailer, or motor-home, one of these fine locations will be perfect for you and the family. Gallery Credit: Patti Banner