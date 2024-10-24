Washington Is the 2nd Best State To Visit This Fall

I'm sure you are seeing the colors of the leaves changing around the Tri-Cities and fall is in full swing.

It might surprise you that Washington State ranks high nationwide for a place to visit during the fall.

You'd think Vermont would be the place to go, but a new survey from Lawnstarter.com has Washington State ranked second in the nation.

So how did Lawnstarter come up with the rankings?

Lawnstarter looked at 4 categories: Fall Scenery, Outdoor Recreation, Entertainment, and Safety.

Here's how Washington scored and ranked against the other 50 states:

Projected Number of Weeks With Fall Foliage: 11 | Rank: 13

Projected Number of Days of Peak Foliage: 57 | Rank: 9

Number of Scenic Drives: 35 | Rank: 5

Number of Forest Trails: 3,785 | Rank: 3

Wineries per 100,000 Residents: 18.2 | Rank: 2

It should come as no surprise that Washington is only second to California when it comes to wineries.

Here are my top 3 places to visit in Washington during the fall season

1. Leavenworth

Why Visit: This charming Bavarian-style village is renowned for its fall foliage and lively Oktoberfest celebrations. Nestled in the Cascade Mountains, it offers scenic views, hiking trails, and festive autumn events.

2. Mount Rainier National Park

Why Visit: The park is stunning during fall, with fiery red and golden hues lighting up the landscape. Sunrise and Paradise areas provide great hikes and vistas to enjoy the autumn scenery.

3. North Cascades National Park

Why Visit: One of the most rugged and beautiful national parks, the North Cascades explode with fall colors, especially along Highway 20 (North Cascades Highway).

So it should come as no surprise that Washington State ranks so high as a great road trip destination in the fall - you can read more about the Lawnstarter survey here.

