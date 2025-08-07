WA State Road Trip: Huckleberry Picking by Scenic Lift This August

I came across a really cool event that you should check out, especially if you love huckleberry hunting!

Huckleberry hunting is getting an upgrade with this cool event coming up in August.

Scenic Chairlift Rides + Huckleberry Picking = Pacific Northwest Paradise

If you live in Washington State and don't mind a fun road trip, Lookout Pass has your perfect getaway this summer.

Lookout Pass is just a few hours away from Spokane, Pullman, and many Eastern Washington towns, including the Tri-Cities so grab some munchies and head to the hills.

Get our free mobile app

Every Friday starting August 9 and running through September 1, Lookout Pass Ski & Recreation Area invites folks to take a chairlift from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and ride to the summit for a day of hiking, relaxing, and huckleberry picking.

The lift also runs on Saturday, August 31, and Labor Day, September 1, so that could be a great long weekend adventure for the family.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Plan Your Visit: What WA State Folks Should Know

A few helpful notes:

Chairlift hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The summit trail is not ADA accessible, and the terrain is steep with loose dirt, so be sure to wear proper footwear.

If you or someone in your group needs assistance getting off at the top, just let the bottom lift attendant know; they’ll radio ahead to have help waiting.

Don’t forget a small container or bag to collect your berries, and water to stay hydrated.

Mark Your Calendar

Lift Dates for Huckleberry Picking & Scenic Rides:

Friday, August 9

Friday, August 16

Friday, August 23

Friday, August 30

Saturday, August 31

Sunday (Labor Day), September 1

I've already marked my day for my wife and me to hit the slopes for some great huckleberry picking. It'll be a fun adventure, and you can get more details here

READ NEXT: The Ultimate Guide To Picking Huckleberries In WA State