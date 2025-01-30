Best Place To Hide From Nuclear Attack in Washington State

As a kid growing up in the 1980s, we all feared a nuclear war because of tensions between the US and Russia.



Underground Bunkers and Natural Caves Offer the Best Protection

The movie "The Day After" was scary for us kids but times have changed and I'm curious if this generation is worried about nuclear way like we were decades ago.

Canva Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

The Doomsday Clock I read in a recent article has moved since the start of January 2025.

The Doomsday Clock, if you didn't know, is maintained by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. They say The Doomsday Clock has inched one second closer to midnight, now set at 89 seconds to midnight, signaling an unprecedented level of danger.

Remote Areas And Locations Minimize Exposure to Fallout In Washington State

The reason for this shift reflects growing global threats, including nuclear tensions, climate change, and biological risks like COVID-19 and bird flu.

A nuclear explosion creating a mushroom cloud. Mixed media illustration. solarseven loading...

Additionally, disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence and the rapid spread of misinformation have further heightened concerns.

If a nuclear bomb was to hit Washington State, where would one go and where would the safest place to hideout from nuclear fallout?

I turned to the website ready.gov and here are the best places you can in our state to be safe:

After a detonation, you will have 10 minutes or more to find an adequate shelter before fallout arrives. If a multi-story building or a basement can be safely reached within a few minutes of the explosion, go there immediately. The safest buildings have brick or concrete walls. Underground parking garages and subways can also provide good shelter.

Sparsely populated areas of the state will be better places to go than heavily populated areas like Seattle and Tacoma.

You can flee to remote regions in Eastern Washington, such as the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest for safety but the best thing you can do is get inside to a basement or cellar and stay in there for 24 hours.

You can read more about best practices here.

7 Basic Everyday Things That Were Once Banned in Washington State Did you know there was once a ban on selling an ice cream cone on Sunday? Discover the seven surprising things that were once banned in Washington State. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals