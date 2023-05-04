We asked and you told us WHERE you go for the best best onion rings.

Did you know the state vegetable of Washington is the Walla Walla sweet onion? I'm not a fan, but I can get down with a basket of hot onion rings. Onion rings these are almost as popular as french fries. In the frozen food section at the grocery market, you can find a great selection.

But, is it true? Are WA's Best Onion Rings Found in Wayward Walla Walla?

Where Are Washington's Best Onion Rings Found? We asked, and you replied. If you're looking for a great pile of onion rings, there are loads of restaurants and hole-in-the-wall bars that serve up a great plate.

I guess, it is true. Walla Walla's Red Monkey is known as a family bar, and also known for awesome onion rings!

We asked because we hear so much about Walla Walla sweet onions. According to Sweetonions.org:

​The Walla Walla Sweet Onion story began nearly a century ago on the Island of Corsica, off the west coast of Italy. It was there that a French soldier, Peter Pieri, found a sweet onion seed and brought it to Walla Walla in the late 1800’s. At the time, Italian immigrant gardeners comprised the core of Walla Walla’s gardening industry, and several were Pieri’s neighbors. Impressed by the new onion’s winter hardiness, they and Pieri harvested the seed.

This “French” onion developed over several generations through the process of carefully hand selecting onions from each year’s crop, ensuring exceptional sweetness, jumbo size, and round shape. Today’s growers realize they’re not just raising sweet onions, but cultivating a tradition.

If you want, try preparing your own Walla Walla onion rings at home.

